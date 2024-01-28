Karaikal police arrest duo for committing robbery

January 28, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Karaikal district police achieved a breakthrough in a robbery case registered at Thirunallar police station last year and arrested two persons who took away 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹ 1.4 lakh cash from the house of a temple priest.

Police sources said two unidentified persons, impersonated as devotees, stayed at the house of Rohini, 64, the priest of Sri Dharbaranyeswara Swamy Temple at Thirunallar on May 10, 2023. The duo mixed sleeping pills in the milk consumed by the priest and his family members and committed the robbery the next morning.

After examining the CCTV footage, the Thirunallar police with the help of the Cyber Crime Cell, traced the whereabouts of the accused and arrested them at Ambagarathur on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The arrested persons were identified as I. Shobhana, 63, a native of Porur in Chennai, and her son-in-law M. Velayutham, 36, of Perambalur district.

Police sources said they had alleged links in more than 15 robbery cases registered in Tamil Nadu. They were remanded in judicial custody.

