ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal fishers call off protest temporarily 

October 02, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Following talks, the Puducherry government sanctioned ₹70 crore to expand Karaikal fishing harbour. Works would begin soon after the approval of the Union Ministry of Fishing and the project is likely to be completed by December.

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen from Karaikal district have temporarily called off their 13-day protest and ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday, October 2, following the assurance given by Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy to consider their demands.

Fishermen from 11 coastal villages in Karaikal district had abstained from venturing into the sea for fishing for the past two weeks, pressing the Puducherry government to consider their demands of upgrading the Karaikal fishing harbour and to transfer them back from the existing list of Extreme Backward Classes (EBC) to Most Backward Classes (MBC) for availing reservations to higher educational institutions and to secure jobs.

They started their protest on September 18, and talks were held with Ministers and Karaikal Collector to resolve the deadlock. On Saturday, fishermen’s representatives met Mr. Rangaswamy to consider their grievances. He assured them to take up their demands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the Puducherry government sanctioned ₹70 crore to expand Karaikal fishing harbour. Works would begin soon after the approval of the Union Ministry of Fishing and the project is likely to be completed by December.

K. Gajendiran of Karaikal district meenava panchayathar said the protest was called off temporarily. The fishermen would resume their agitations if their demands were not met in a time-bound manner. The fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US