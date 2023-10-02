HamberMenu
Karaikal fishers call off protest temporarily 

Following talks, the Puducherry government sanctioned ₹70 crore to expand Karaikal fishing harbour. Works would begin soon after the approval of the Union Ministry of Fishing and the project is likely to be completed by December.

October 02, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen from Karaikal district have temporarily called off their 13-day protest and ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday, October 2, following the assurance given by Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy to consider their demands.

Fishermen from 11 coastal villages in Karaikal district had abstained from venturing into the sea for fishing for the past two weeks, pressing the Puducherry government to consider their demands of upgrading the Karaikal fishing harbour and to transfer them back from the existing list of Extreme Backward Classes (EBC) to Most Backward Classes (MBC) for availing reservations to higher educational institutions and to secure jobs.

They started their protest on September 18, and talks were held with Ministers and Karaikal Collector to resolve the deadlock. On Saturday, fishermen’s representatives met Mr. Rangaswamy to consider their grievances. He assured them to take up their demands.

Accordingly, the Puducherry government sanctioned ₹70 crore to expand Karaikal fishing harbour. Works would begin soon after the approval of the Union Ministry of Fishing and the project is likely to be completed by December.

K. Gajendiran of Karaikal district meenava panchayathar said the protest was called off temporarily. The fishermen would resume their agitations if their demands were not met in a time-bound manner. The fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday.

