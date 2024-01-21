ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal fishermen call on Lt. Governor

January 21, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A group of fishermen from the Karaikal region, who were recently released from captivity by the Sri Lankan Navy, called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas on Sunday.

According to a press note, about 15 fishermen, who were among those arrested last month by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing into the waters of the island nation, conveyed their gratitude for the efforts taken by the the State and Central government to secure their release from custody.

The Lt. Governor assured them that efforts would be initiated to secure the release of the mechanised boat impounded by the naval command of the island-nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US