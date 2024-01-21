GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karaikal fishermen call on Lt. Governor

January 21, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A group of fishermen from the Karaikal region, who were recently released from captivity by the Sri Lankan Navy, called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas on Sunday.

According to a press note, about 15 fishermen, who were among those arrested last month by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing into the waters of the island nation, conveyed their gratitude for the efforts taken by the the State and Central government to secure their release from custody.

The Lt. Governor assured them that efforts would be initiated to secure the release of the mechanised boat impounded by the naval command of the island-nation.

