Karaikal farmers urge Puducherry govt. to pay higher incentive and waive loans

Farmers in Karaikal district have appealed to the Puducherry government to increase the incentive given for paddy cultivation and expedite the waiver of cooperative loans. Led by P.G. Somu, Joint Secretary of Delta Vivasayigal Sangam, they met Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their petition, the farmers highlighted that neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur offer higher incentives for paddy cultivation. They requested that the subsidy be increased to ₹10,000 an acre, up from ₹5,000, to align with the rates in these States.

The farmers expressed distress over the delayed implementation of the cooperative loan waiver announced three years ago. They said lack of a government order had limited their access to credit, forcing them to borrow from private lenders at exorbitant interest rates.

Additionally, farmers appealed for immediate release of subsidised fodder, which had been delayed for over a year. They urged the government to include provisions for a continuous supply of subsidised fodder in the upcoming budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.