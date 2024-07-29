GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karaikal farmers urge Puducherry govt. to pay higher incentive and waive loans

Published - July 29, 2024 06:07 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Karaikal district have appealed to the Puducherry government to increase the incentive given for paddy cultivation and expedite the waiver of cooperative loans. Led by P.G. Somu, Joint Secretary of Delta Vivasayigal Sangam, they met Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy on Monday.

In their petition, the farmers highlighted that neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur offer higher incentives for paddy cultivation. They requested that the subsidy be increased to ₹10,000 an acre, up from ₹5,000, to align with the rates in these States.

The farmers expressed distress over the delayed implementation of the cooperative loan waiver announced three years ago. They said lack of a government order had limited their access to credit, forcing them to borrow from private lenders at exorbitant interest rates.

Additionally, farmers appealed for immediate release of subsidised fodder, which had been delayed for over a year. They urged the government to include provisions for a continuous supply of subsidised fodder in the upcoming budget.

