Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

KARAIKAL:

07 August 2020 09:26 IST

He is under home isolation at present

Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

Soon after the results of swab samples received on Thursday night from the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital indicated the viral infection, Mr. Sharma went into home isolation.

“At present, the Collector is asymptomatic. Another test will be conducted after seven days and he will be under observation for the subsequent three days. Thereafter, the Collector would undergo seven more days of home quarantine before assuming normal duties,” Mohanraj, Deputy Director of Immunisation, Karaikal, said.

The District Collectorate will be remain closed until it is fully sanitised, Dr. Mohanraj said.

The Collector had his swab samples taken after his cook tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The cook’s swab samples were tested on his return from a visit to Puducherry.