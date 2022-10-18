Karaikal administration bans online sale of crackers, warns of legal action against perpetrators

‘No e-commece websites, including Flipkart and Amazon, shall accept any online orders and effect online sales,’ an advisory issued by Karaikal Collector L. Mohamed Mansoor said.

‘No e-commece websites, including Flipkart and Amazon, shall accept any online orders and effect online sales,’ an advisory issued by Karaikal Collector L. Mohamed Mansoor said.

KARAIKAL:

With a view to ensuring safe celebration of Deepavali, the district administration has cautioned Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce enterprises against accepting online orders and effecting online sale of crackers.

"No e-commece websites, including Flipkart and Amazon, shall accept any online orders and effect online sales. E-commerce companies found selling crackers online will be hauled up for contempt of court," an advisory issued by Karaikal Collector L. Mohamed Mansoor to officials of police and other departments at implementing level said.

Citing the Supreme Court order issued on October 23, 2018, for maintaining 100 metre distance from hospitals, educational institutions and courts, the Collector said strict compliance of general public, fireworks manufacturers, cracker dealers, would have to be ensured by the officials of police and revenue departments, and pollution control board.

Use of barium salts in fireworks, and manufacture sale and use of series crackers had been banned. Crackers with permitted chemicals would be sold only through licensed traders; the licence of those found manufacturing banned fireworks, licence will be suspended.

Bursting of crackers could adversely affect respiratory health of vulnerable groups besides aggravating health condition of COVID-19 positive persons and persons staying in home isolation, the directive said.

In a similar directive, the Nagapattinam administration called upon the public to burst crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., in accordance with the directive of the Supreme Court.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board was in the process of creating awareness of the imperative need to burst crackers with low decibel and reduced pollution.

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj advised resident welfare associations to identify common spots for bursting of fire crackers in their localities with the consent of the local bodies concerned.

In a press release, Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha said action had been taken to create awareness of the deleterious effects of fire crackers on people’s health, including temporary and permanent deafness, among the public through schools, colleges, Eco clubs and National Green Corps (NGC) with the help of School Education, Higher Education Departments and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department.

The district administration had directed officials of police and revenue departments and those in local bodies to prevent bursting of fire crackers near huts and fire prone areas, the release added.