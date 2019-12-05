Puducherry

Kannan hails grant of bail to Chidambaram

more-in

Founder-president of Makkal Munnetra Congress P. Kannan has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to grant bail to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. In a statement on Wednesday, the former MP said the decision to grant bail to Mr Chidambaram would enhance faith in the judiciary. Keeping a person indefinitely in prison did not augur well for the judiciary in a democratic system, the statement said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
politics
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:15:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/kannan-hails-grant-of-bail-to-chidambaram/article30170934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY