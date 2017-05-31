Kannan demands CBI probe

Former Member of Parliament P. Kannan on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged corruption charges in the Centac admission process.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kannan said the government was indifferent towards the plight of postgraduate students seeking admission to private colleges.

“The general perception is that the government is hand-in glove with the managements because of the support it received during elections. It’s a huge corruption,” he said.

The Lt Governor should recommend for a CBI probe to bring out the truth.

L-G praised

He also praised Ms. Bedi for her timely intervention on the issue.

The callous attitude of the government had caused enormous hardship to the students and parents. It is a clear case of administrative failure, he added.

The veteran leader also visited Centac office and accompanied Ms. Bedi to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences to check whether the college was admitting students.