Kanimozhi visits ailing former CM

DMK leader and Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi called on ailing former Chief Minister R.V. Janakiraman.

Mr. Janakiraman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age related treatment.

She also visited the residence of Tamil writer Ki. Rajanarayanan to enquire about his health.

