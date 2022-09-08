Kandasamy reiterates demand for change in PCC leadership

Former Minister meets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 08, 2022 20:35 IST

Former Minister M. Kandasamy and former government whip R. K. R Anantharaman interacting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Minister M. Kandasamy on Thursday said he has reiterated the demand for a change in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leadership in the Union Territory. 

Mr. Kandasamy along with former Government whip R. K. R. Anantharaman met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kanniyakumari. 

The former Minister said he had requested Mr. Gandhi to intervene and settle the issues concerning the PCC leadership at the earliest.  “We wanted an early solution so that the party could regain the lost ground in the Lok Sabha polls. The PCC leadership issue has to be settled at the earliest,” he said.  

A group led by Mr. Kandasamy had been pressing for a leadership change after the party’s disastrous performance in 2021 Assembly polls. The group had left to Kanniyakumari on Tuesday to participate in the yatra.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A. V Subramanian left to Kanniyakumari on Thursday to attend the padayatra. Mr. Subramanian said they would accompany Mr. Gandhi till the Kerala border.

