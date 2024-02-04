ADVERTISEMENT

Kanchi Mamunivar College gets first prize in CII Innovation Contest

February 04, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The team from Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research has won the first prize at the CII Puducherry Innovation Contest. 

Their project titled “Biomaterials from spent mushroom substrate,” was adjudged first at the CII Puducherry Startup Summit held here on Friday. The team from Aravind Eye Hospital, Pondicherry University, Indirani College of Nursing and Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology won the second, third, fourth and fifth slots respectively in the Innovation Contest. 

The teams were honoured at the Startup Summit. All the five teams would be eligible to utilise the facilities in the Atal Incubation Centre at Pondicherry Technological University for developing their ideas and marketing the products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US