Kanchi Mamunivar College gets first prize in CII Innovation Contest

February 04, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The team from Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research has won the first prize at the CII Puducherry Innovation Contest.

Their project titled “Biomaterials from spent mushroom substrate,” was adjudged first at the CII Puducherry Startup Summit held here on Friday. The team from Aravind Eye Hospital, Pondicherry University, Indirani College of Nursing and Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology won the second, third, fourth and fifth slots respectively in the Innovation Contest.

The teams were honoured at the Startup Summit. All the five teams would be eligible to utilise the facilities in the Atal Incubation Centre at Pondicherry Technological University for developing their ideas and marketing the products.

