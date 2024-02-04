GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanchi Mamunivar College gets first prize in CII Innovation Contest

February 04, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The team from Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research has won the first prize at the CII Puducherry Innovation Contest. 

Their project titled “Biomaterials from spent mushroom substrate,” was adjudged first at the CII Puducherry Startup Summit held here on Friday. The team from Aravind Eye Hospital, Pondicherry University, Indirani College of Nursing and Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology won the second, third, fourth and fifth slots respectively in the Innovation Contest. 

The teams were honoured at the Startup Summit. All the five teams would be eligible to utilise the facilities in the Atal Incubation Centre at Pondicherry Technological University for developing their ideas and marketing the products.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.