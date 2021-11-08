Kanakan lake in a shambles again

Delay in desilting the lake blamed for its condition

Months of efforts to spruce up the Kanakan lake has gone waste as the waterbody is again in a shambles with garbage getting accumulated due to lack of timely maintenance by the authorities.

Under the initiative of former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and environmental activists, the lake was cleaned up by removing the accumulated hyacinths and waste two years ago. After rejuvenating the waterbody, a proper walkway was built around the tank spread over 12 acres. In fact, even boating facility was provided for some time. Now, the lake is back into its original state with waste getting accumulated.

According to Ramu Purushothaman, president of Kanaganeri Welfare Association, the lake has fallen back on its bad days. “With a lot of efforts, we brought life to the lake. It was emerging as a recreation place for kids and family. It remained clean till November last year. The lake’s deterioration again started from the beginning of this year,” he said.

After a long wait, the PWD took up desilting of the lake at an estimated cost of ₹47 lakh. The work was scheduled to be completed by August. But it was half completed and the removed sand was lying in the lake itself, said a resident near the lake. “We don’t know why the authorities waited for so long to desilt the lake,” said Mr. Purushothaman.

Probir Banerjee of PondyCan said all the efforts put in to rejuvenate the lake went waste because of the callousness of the Public Works Department. “This happens when Puducherry is passing through a crisis of getting potable water. The situation in Pondy is precarious as the surface water system has been completely destroyed due to mismanagement. The PWD is planning to drill 80 more borewells forgetting the fact that there is a government order banning drilling of borewells,” he said.

Outlet shutters open

If the lake was desilted in a timely and proper manner the water holding capacity of the waterbody would have considerably increased, he noted. “The tank is now full of garbage. What is more criminal is that though the tank is only half full, the authorities have kept the outlet shutters open and that is allowing the water to drain,” Mr. Banerjee said.

According to a senior official in government, the desilting work got delayed because of the pandemic. “The Indira Gandhi Medical College which was the designated COVID-19 hospital is situated on the banks of the lake. We were unable to get people to desilt the lake due to fear of getting infected,” he added.