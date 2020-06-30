Kamban Kalaiyarangam in Puducherry closed for two days

The Kamban Kalaiyarangam, which temporarily houses the Puducherry Municipality, has been closed for sanitisation after a civic body worker attached to the Health Wing tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
In an inter-departmental note, Puducherry Tahsildar D. Balaji directed the Municipal authorities to close Kamban Kalaiyarangam from Tuesday for disinfection. The staff member was working with the Health Division of the Municipality at Kamban Kalaiyarangam, the note said.
The closure of the premises was also necessitated due to the fact that a portion of 2ndCross, Ellai Amman Koil Thoppu and Ezhai Pillayar Koil Street, Vanarapet have been declared as containment zones, the note said.
Commissioner of Pondicherry Muicipality, Sivakumar, said all other offices of the civic body functioning from outside Kamban Kalaiyarangam would continue with routine work.
