Kamban Kalaiarangam to host Modi’s video conference

May 27, 2022 20:10 IST

Arrangements under way for PM’s interaction with beneficiaries of 14 Centrally-sponsored schemes

The Kamban Kalaiarangam will host participants attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with the beneficiaries of 14 Centrally-sponsored schemes of the Central government on May 31. District Collector E. Vallavan told reporters that arrangements were being made at the venue for beneficiaries from Puducherry of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Antyodaya scheme to join the event. The interaction, which has been planned as part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, seeks to review the benefits and explore measures to make them more effective and reach 100% of target beneficiaries. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and other dignitaries will attend the programme slated to begin at 9 am.. An estimated 600 beneficiaries are expected to participate in Puducherry and another 400 in a similar event in Karaikal, the Collector said. A host of departments such as Rural Development Department, Local Administration Department, Information and Publicity Department are working in collaboration with the district administration to organise the event.