Kamatchiamman temple land grab case: CB-CID gets two days custody of two revenue officials

September 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Crime-Branch CID has been granted two days custody of two Revenue officials — M.S. Ramesh and D. Balaji — for their involvement in the Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Mohan passed the order on Thursday with a direction to produce the accused before the court in two days.

While Balaji who was serving as the Director of Fisheries was arrested by the CB-CID police on August 30, Ramesh who was holding additional charge as District Registrar was arrested on September 2. They were since suspended by the Puducherry Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CB-CID wing of the police have so far arrested 17 persons for their involvement in the grabbing of two plots, measuring around 64,000 sq ft, belonging to the Kamatchiamman Temple at Rainbow Nagar.

Evidence has surfaced, pointing to the alleged role played by Ramesh and Balaji during their stint in the Revenue department when a ‘forged will’ was created based on which fake documents were registered, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.