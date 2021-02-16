Kamal calls for applications from aspiring candidates

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said that party cadres and members of the public aspiring to contest on the party’s ticket in the coming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and in the parliamentary byelections in Kanniyakumari can apply on the party’s website (www.maiam.com) from February 21 onwards.

The applicants will have to pay a non-refundable amount of ₹25,000 to apply for a single constituency.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said that aspiring candidates could apply for several constituencies and the public could also nominate others. “Non-party members can also apply. Those who do not have access to the internet can apply in person at the party headquarters,” he said.

Non-refundable

Mr. Haasan added that the non-refundable amount would be used for party expenses.

“This money will not be returned whether your application is selected or not. This amount will be your contribution towards honest politics,” he said.