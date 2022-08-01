Kallakurichi violence: SIT gets one-day custody of five persons

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted one-day custody of five persons, including two members of the Makkal Adhikaram and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison for their alleged involvement in rioting and large-scale violence that broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near here on July 17, following the death of a class XII girl student.

Judicial Magistrate Court -II, Kallakurichi, A. Mohammed Ali passed the order on Monday with a direction to produce Ramalingam, District secretary of Makkal Adhikaram, and Prabhu, District secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, and three others - Saranguru, Gopu, and Manikandan before the court on Tuesday.

The SIT, which began its probe into the incident on July 21, had filed a petition before the court on Monday, seeking two-day custody of five persons. Following the court order, the SIT took the five into their custody to interrogate them about rioting and violence on the school campus.