Puducherry

Kallakurichi violence: SIT arrests three youths for indulging in riots

A police officer said CCTV footage showed the trio indulging in rioting and damaging school property. | Photo Credit: File photo
Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI July 27, 2022 21:59 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:59 IST

Three youths were arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the rioting and large-scale violence that broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in the district on July 17.

The accused were identified as I. Manish, 26, of Vandipalayam in Cuddalore district; and K. Rajkumar, 24, and R. Karthik, 24, of Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district. The SIT said the accused would be produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

A police officer said CCTV footage showed the trio indulging in rioting and damaging school property. They had been absconding since the incident.

