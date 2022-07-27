Kallakurichi violence: SIT arrests three youths for indulging in riots

As many as 96 vehicles were gutted in the violence

Three youths were arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the rioting and large-scale violence that broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in the district on July 17.

The accused were identified as I. Manish, 26, of Vandipalayam in Cuddalore district; and K. Rajkumar, 24, and R. Karthik, 24, of Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district. The SIT said the accused would be produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

A police officer said CCTV footage showed the trio indulging in rioting and damaging school property. They had been absconding since the incident.

On July 17, violence broke out in the school after a large number of residents and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the institution and stormed the premises, following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13. As many as 96 vehicles, including 61 police and government vehicles and 35 vehicles of the institution, were gutted in the violence.

On July 25, the SIT arrested Mani, alias Manikandan, 26, of Poosapadi village in Salem district; and Nitish, alias Vasanthan, 19, of Kallakurichi district, after analysing the video of the incident. Mani was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court II in Kallakurichi and remanded in 15-day judicial custody.

