Kallakurichi violence: SIT arrests one person for burning certificates of students

CCTV footage helped identify accused who was absconding ever since, says official

A 34-year-old man from Kallakurichi district was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Thursday for allegedly burning the certificates of students during the rioting and large-scale violence that broke out on the premises of the Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kaniymoor near Chinna Salem in the district on July 17.

The accused was identified as R. Latchathipathi, of Mamandur near Chinna Salem, in the district. The SIT said the accused was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

A police officer said during investigation of the CCTV footage, it was seen that Latchathipathi had set fire to the certificates of students kept in the office block. The accused was absconding ever since the incident.

On July 17, violence broke out on the school premises after a large number of locals and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the institution and stormed into the campus following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13. As many as 96 vehicles, including 61 police and government vehicles and 35 institution vehicles were gutted in the violence.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).