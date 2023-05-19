ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi registers 89.34% pass in Class 10 examinations

May 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi district registered an 89.34% pass in the Class 10 Tamil Nadu State Board examinations held in April this year, up 4.87% from last year.

An official said 21,493 students of government and private schools appeared for the examinations, of which results were declared on Friday. Of the 19,201 candidates who passed, 9,609 were boys and 9,592 were girls. The district is placed 28th in the Class 10 exam results this year as against the 35th position in 2022.

Villupuram district registered 87.31%. As many as 24,683 students of government and private schools appeared for the examinations. Of the 22,356 candidates who passed, 10,886 were boys and 11,470 were girls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US