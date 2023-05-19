Kallakurichi registers 89.34% pass in Class 10 examinations

May 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Kallakurichi district registered an 89.34% pass in the Class 10 Tamil Nadu State Board examinations held in April this year, up 4.87% from last year.

An official said 21,493 students of government and private schools appeared for the examinations, of which results were declared on Friday. Of the 19,201 candidates who passed, 9,609 were boys and 9,592 were girls. The district is placed 28th in the Class 10 exam results this year as against the 35th position in 2022.

Villupuram district registered 87.31%. As many as 24,683 students of government and private schools appeared for the examinations. Of the 22,356 candidates who passed, 10,886 were boys and 11,470 were girls.