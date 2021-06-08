Kallakurichi district gets additional oxygen supported beds

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Monday inspected containment areas and availability of oxygen beds in Kallakurichi.

Mr. Subramanian, accompanied by Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, also inaugurated additional bed facilities in Chinna Salem and Sankarapuram General Hospitals. He said that 76 beds with oxygen support have been added in the district.

The State has been recording a dip in new cases over the past few days. The number of discharges was also higher than fresh admission in hospitals. This was a positive sign, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that the government had also augmented manpower on a war footing. More than 2,000 doctors, 6,000 staff nurses and 3,000 technicians have been recruited across the State.

As many as 30 doctors and 68 staff nurses have been recruited in Kallakurichi district, he said.

The Minister said that efforts would be taken to upgrade the Tirukovilur taluk hospital into a district level hospital. "The Health Secretary and I would be meeting the Chief Minister tomorrow (Tuesday) in this regard," he added.