Kalapet Central Prison is on a makeover mission

Saddled with a reputation of lodging some of the city’s feared criminals, the Central Prison at Kalapet is attempting an image makeover by engaging several convicts in rearing birds and animals and raising a wide variety of crops, as part of a behavioural change initiative.

More than a month after the prison launched its effort towards multi-crop cultivation, the approximately 2.5 acres of land near the entrance of the jail has become lush green, with more than a dozen varieties of crops, including vegetables and flowers, sprouting in adjacent rows on raised muddy platforms.

The land is now filled with brinjal, chilli, ladies’ finger, radish, tomato, drumstick, banana, paddy, papaya, pineapple, guava, sunflower, cauliflower, pumpkin and different types of spinach. On the side of the fields, the prisoners rear ducks, hens, rabbits, turkeys, guineas and a small gaushala as complementary animal husbandry initiatives to earn extra income.

“We have adopted natural farming, as the varieties of plants we raise grow in companion and act as a nutrient for the soil. The soil gets enriched and, in a few months, the entire area will look like a thick vegetation area. People ask: why guineas? Each of the animal we have selected helps us raise the crops. For example, the guineas are the best managers of pests and small rats,” said V. Vettriselvam, an expert in natural farming, roped in by the jail authorities.

The crops were raised by engaging 40 convicts for 11 days continuously. They were paid ₹200 per day for tilling the land, sowing and raising the crops, said Mr. Vettriselvam, a resident of Thanthaipudukuppam.

“Now, we don’t need to engage all the 40 convicts on the field on a daily basis. Only two are engaged to water the plants. But the enthusiasm is such that most of the convicts who were initially engaged in tilling daily visit the field and roam around the dairy farming area till noon,” V. Bhaskaran, deputy superintendent of the jail, told The Hindu.

A week ago, the inmates got the first yield from the farm. Around 10 kg each of fully-grown brinjal and radish were collected from the field, he said.

According to Mr. Vettriselvam, from the pineapple cultivation alone, the prisoners could raise around ₹2 lakh. More than 10,000 pineapples are being grown. “From one plant, the fruit alone fetches the prisoners ₹30 to ₹40. The seeds from the plant are an additional [source of] income. From the entire crop planted in 2 acres, we are hopeful of raising ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh,” he added.

The prisoners have also started showing a keen interest in farming. Pakkrisami, a fisherman convicted for a violent clash in Nallavadu village years ago, said that after his release, he would take up farming in one acre of land belonging to his family. “It is a different sort of feeling, being in a cultivable land than venturing into the sea. It is a joy seeing the plants grow,” he said.

The crops were raised with financial assistance of around ₹7 lakh from Sri Aurobindo Society. Commenting on the initiative, Inspector General of Prisons Ravideep Singh Chahar said the prisoners were involved in cultivation and rearing of animals to inculcate a feeling of community living.

“Because of a long stay in the prison, they get cut off off from community living. Most of the convicts are from economically poor backgrounds, and it is important to equip [them] so that they learn to make a living once they are out [of jail]. Farming will also give them satisfaction from the yield.”

After seeing the success of the initiative, the prison has plans to expand both agri and dairy farming to the nearby 20 acres of land, with assistance from Sri Aurobindo Society.