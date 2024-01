January 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu recently presented the Kalairatna Award-2023 for the best singer to musician V. Krishnamurthy at a function hosted by the Kalaimamani Viruthalar Sangam.

Krishnamurthy, who has sung playback in a few Tamil films and a familiar figure in the live show circuit, is a B- Grade approved artist in All India Radio who has acted in more than 50 radio plays.

Recently, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had released the songs he composed for the film ‘Vellandhi’.