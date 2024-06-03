Kalaignar statue unveiled

The DMK unit in Puducherry unveiled a statue of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Veerampattinam as part of the birth centenary celebrations.

DMK convenor and leader of the Opposition R. Siva marked the 101st birth anniversary of the leader by unveiling the statue and paying floral tributes. S. P. Sivakumar, former Minister, V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar and L. Sambath, MLAs, and other leaders and cadre participated.

A sand sculpture was also dedicated to the leader on the occasion.

The ongoing celebrations included medical camps, blood donation campaigns, and the distribution of welfare assistance to the downtrodden by the DMK units in 23 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry.

