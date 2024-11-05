ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaignar sports kit scheme meant to create champions in rural Tamil Nadu, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Published - November 05, 2024 10:56 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiling a statue of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Thiruvennainallur near Villupuram on Tuesday.

The purpose behind implementing Kalaignar Sports Kit (KSK) scheme is to ensure that aspiring sportspersons in rural areas are provided equal opportunities to excel as their counterparts in cities, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a function to distribute ‘Kalaignar Sports Kits’ to 688 panchayats in Villupuram, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the Sports Development Department was taking several measures through competitions and programmes to motivate more students and youth into sports. The purpose behind implementing Kalaignar Sports Kit (KSK) scheme is to ensure that aspiring sportspersons in villages are provided equal opportunities to excel as their counterparts in cities, he said.

The sports kits worth ₹86 crore, covering 33 games, are being provided to 12,620 village panchayats in the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said. “We are keen on bringing students not only from urban areas but also from rural areas. As a step towards achieving this dream, the Chief Minister Sports Trophy, which was conducted in the State, witnessed the participation of about 11.56 lakh players. Of them, about 5 lakh were women,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every village panchayat in the State would benefit from the scheme, he said, adding that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi himself possessed the characteristics of a sportsman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Listing the schemes for welfare of sportspersons in the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said a sum of ₹12 crore was provided to 680 persons under the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation in the past two years.

He said cash incentives were given to winners at the national and international level through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation, and sportspersons in need of funds could apply online at the portal www.sdat.tn.gov.in

Earlier, he inaugurated a bronze statue of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram.

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US