GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaignar sports kit scheme meant to create champions in rural Tamil Nadu, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Published - November 05, 2024 10:56 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiling a statue of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Thiruvennainallur near Villupuram on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiling a statue of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Thiruvennainallur near Villupuram on Tuesday.

The purpose behind implementing Kalaignar Sports Kit (KSK) scheme is to ensure that aspiring sportspersons in rural areas are provided equal opportunities to excel as their counterparts in cities, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said.

Speaking at a function to distribute ‘Kalaignar Sports Kits’ to 688 panchayats in Villupuram, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the Sports Development Department was taking several measures through competitions and programmes to motivate more students and youth into sports. The purpose behind implementing Kalaignar Sports Kit (KSK) scheme is to ensure that aspiring sportspersons in villages are provided equal opportunities to excel as their counterparts in cities, he said.

The sports kits worth ₹86 crore, covering 33 games, are being provided to 12,620 village panchayats in the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said. “We are keen on bringing students not only from urban areas but also from rural areas. As a step towards achieving this dream, the Chief Minister Sports Trophy, which was conducted in the State, witnessed the participation of about 11.56 lakh players. Of them, about 5 lakh were women,” he said.

Every village panchayat in the State would benefit from the scheme, he said, adding that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi himself possessed the characteristics of a sportsman.

Listing the schemes for welfare of sportspersons in the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said a sum of ₹12 crore was provided to 680 persons under the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation in the past two years.

He said cash incentives were given to winners at the national and international level through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation, and sportspersons in need of funds could apply online at the portal www.sdat.tn.gov.in

Earlier, he inaugurated a bronze statue of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram.

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy was present.

Published - November 05, 2024 10:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.