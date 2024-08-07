ADVERTISEMENT

Kailashnathan sworn-in as Lt. Governor of Puducherry

Published - August 07, 2024 02:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Mr. Kailashnathan signed the first file for the disbursement of monthly pension to elderly persons.

The Hindu Bureau

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court D. Krishnakumar greeting K. Kailashnathan, after administering an oath of office and secrecy to him as Lt. Governor of Puducherry at Raj Nivas on August 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer K . Kailashnathan was on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 sworn-in as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the warrant of appointment of the President of India was read by Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan at a ceremony held at Raj Nivas, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court D. Krishnakumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Kailashnathan.

He took the oath of office and secrecy in English at around 11.20 a.m. After adjourning the Legislative Assembly for around one hour, Speaker R. Selvam, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers and legislators attended the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy, leaders belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India and Pattali Makkal Katchi were present. Senior officials and relatives of the Lt. Governor also attended the ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Old age pension

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Rangasamy, Mr. Selvam and Ministers accompanied Mr. Kailashnathan to his chamber. According to officials in Raj Nivas, as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Mr. Kailashnathan signed the first file for the disbursement of monthly pension to elderly persons.

Mr. Kailashnathan was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry last month following the posting of C.P. Radhakrishnan as the Governor of Maharashtra.

During his stint in Gujarat, Mr. Kailashnathan had held key positions, including Additional Chief Secretary. He had worked very closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US