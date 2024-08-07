GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kailashnathan sworn-in as Lt. Governor of Puducherry

As the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Mr. Kailashnathan signed the first file for the disbursement of monthly pension to elderly persons.

Published - August 07, 2024 02:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court D. Krishnakumar greeting K. Kailashnathan, after administering an oath of office and secrecy to him as Lt. Governor of Puducherry at Raj Nivas on August 7, 2024

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court D. Krishnakumar greeting K. Kailashnathan, after administering an oath of office and secrecy to him as Lt. Governor of Puducherry at Raj Nivas on August 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer K . Kailashnathan was on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 sworn-in as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Shortly after the warrant of appointment of the President of India was read by Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan at a ceremony held at Raj Nivas, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court D. Krishnakumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Kailashnathan.

He took the oath of office and secrecy in English at around 11.20 a.m. After adjourning the Legislative Assembly for around one hour, Speaker R. Selvam, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers and legislators attended the ceremony.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy, leaders belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India and Pattali Makkal Katchi were present. Senior officials and relatives of the Lt. Governor also attended the ceremony.

Old age pension

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Rangasamy, Mr. Selvam and Ministers accompanied Mr. Kailashnathan to his chamber. According to officials in Raj Nivas, as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Mr. Kailashnathan signed the first file for the disbursement of monthly pension to elderly persons.

Mr. Kailashnathan was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry last month following the posting of C.P. Radhakrishnan as the Governor of Maharashtra.

During his stint in Gujarat, Mr. Kailashnathan had held key positions, including Additional Chief Secretary. He had worked very closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

