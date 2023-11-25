ADVERTISEMENT

K. Tharanikkarasu is Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor in-charge

November 25, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

K. Tharanikkarasu has taken over as Vice Chancellor-in-charge of Pondicherry University from Gurmeet Singh.

K. Tharanikkarasu, senior most Director of Pondicherry University, on Friday, took office as Vice Chancellor-in-charge following the completion of term of the incumbent Gurmeet Singh.

According to a press note from the University, Prof. Singh, an expert in corrosion science and smart materials, had taken over for a five-year term as the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University in 2017. The extension of his tenure by a year ended on November 23.

On demitting office, Prof Singh handed over the charge to the Prof. Tharanikkarasu. The outgoing Vice-Chancellor appreciated the statutory officers, faculty, staff and students for their support during his tenure, the press note said.

In a related development, the Executive Council of the University at a meeting on Wednesday designated two nominees for constituting a search committee for appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the Central University as required under the Pondicherry University Act & Statutes. The advertisement calling for applications for the vacant post of Vice-Chancellor will be released very soon, the University said.





