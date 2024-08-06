GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K. Kailashnathan to be sworn-in as L-G of Puducherry on Wednesday

Published - August 06, 2024 11:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kailashnathan being felicitated by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.



Retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer K. Kailashnathan will be sworn-in as the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry on Wednesday. Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court D. Krishnakumar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Kailashnathan at a ceremony that will be held at Raj Nivas at 11.20 a.m. on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed the former civil servant as the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry last month following the posting of C.P. Radhakrishnan as the Governor of Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, around noon, the Lieutenant-Governor designate reached Raj Nivas. He was received by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, cabinet ministers, legislators, and senior officials.

Mr. Kailashnathan, a 1979 batch IAS officer, is known as K.K. in bureaucratic circles. He had held key positions in Gujarat, including Additional Chief Secretary. He served for almost 18 years in Gujarat’s Chief Minister’s Office. He had worked very closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Sources in the government said the Assembly proceedings would be adjourned at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday for the members to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

