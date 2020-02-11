Juvenile held for murder of woman in Villupuram

The Villupuram town police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old unidentified woman on January 14. Police found the body of the woman with head injuries in a dilapidated house in South Railway colony.

Police said the boy, 15, working in the railway canteen at the Villupuram Railway junction, was arrested on Monday night and he confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Police said the unidentified woman who was at railway junction, met the boy at around 10 p.m. on January 14 while he was returning home after work. She demanded a sum from the minor for a sexual favour.

They went to an abandoned house in South Railway colony and an argument erupted after the woman reportedly demanded more money. The boy had declined. The woman threatened to raise an alarm and hand him over to the police following which the boy picked up bricks lying around the house and hit her on the face and head. The victim sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The boy was produced before a local court and sent to a Government Observation Home for Boys in Cuddalore.

EOM