Juvenile among four arrested for youth’s murder

January 16, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Villianur Police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of a youth at Uruvaiyar.

The accused in the murder of G. Dhanapal, 23, a resident of Uruvaiyarpet, who was hacked to death allegedly by a gang on Sunday evening, are Jeeva, Gnanaprakash, Jeeva and a juvenile.

The four persons have been remanded in judicial custody. Previous enmity could be the reason behind the murder as Dhanapal was involved in a murder case, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.