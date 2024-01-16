Juvenile among four arrested for youth’s murder

The Villianur Police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of a youth at Uruvaiyar.
The accused in the murder of G. Dhanapal, 23, a resident of Uruvaiyarpet, who was hacked to death allegedly by a gang on Sunday evening, are Jeeva, Gnanaprakash, Jeeva and a juvenile.
The four persons have been remanded in judicial custody. Previous enmity could be the reason behind the murder as Dhanapal was involved in a murder case, police said.
