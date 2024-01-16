ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile among four arrested for youth’s murder

January 16, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Villianur Police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of a youth at Uruvaiyar.

The accused in the murder of G. Dhanapal, 23, a resident of Uruvaiyarpet, who was hacked to death allegedly by a gang on Sunday evening, are Jeeva, Gnanaprakash, Jeeva and a juvenile.

The four persons have been remanded in judicial custody. Previous enmity could be the reason behind the murder as Dhanapal was involved in a murder case, police said.

