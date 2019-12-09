Justice is not instantaneous, only what is legal is just: CJ

Madras High Court Chief Justice A.P. Sahi on Sunday said there is now a talk about rendering ‘instant or instantaneous justice’ but only what is legal is just.

Speaking at the 70th Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Pondicherry Bar Association, he said, “Law is good but justice is better and that is how you (judicial officers) are going to serve the interest of the society.”

Stating that advocates are the most important part of the Indian Constitution as they are given the responsibility of rendering justice, Mr. Sahi said, “The day will come when people will start felicitating you (advocates), like the heroes of instant justice are being felicitated now.”

According to him, “No other profession, no other vocation, no other personality or individual except the profession of advocates is mentioned in the constitution. The advocates become judges and judicial officers. It brings with it great responsibilities.”

Talking about the responsibilities of the judiciary, he said the power of the pen is greater than that of the sword and “you have the power to take away life, which no other person has. So you should wield the pen carefully.”

In spite of the deficiencies, people still have faith in the judiciary and that was the reason the founding fathers of the Constitution placed judiciary “far beyond,” the powers of legislature and the executive, he said. “They have placed it at a level like a bastion which no one could penetrate. People always want to tinker with judiciary. When they try to do this, they try to do with your individual character and if they somehow succeed, they will start blaming the Constitution.”

The Chief Justice said that when someone succeeded in tinkering with the judiciary, it would negate the belief in the Constitution.

Terming the Constitution as mother of all laws, he said that 70 years since the Constitution was framed, the country proved to the world that despite diversities, social and political upheaval, the nation stood united.

Every citizen of the country had gained from the Constitution, the Chief Justice said and added that the document is really socialistic in nature.

The Constitution is a living entity and it encompasses every aspect of life. The dreams of founding fathers of the Constitution to ensure equality are gradually ripening, he said. Quoting the French emperor Napoleon, the Chief Justice said, “The best laws are the ones respected by the people.”

In his address, Portfolio Judge of Puducherry, Madras High Court, R. Suresh Kumar said a multilingual country like India was progressing and was able to compete with developed nations only because of the strong foundation laid by the framers of the Constitution. No country had progressed without having a system in place, he said.

On the occasion of the celebrations, the Chief Justice Sahi and Justice Kumar felicitated senior members of Puducherry Bar Association (PBA). Principal District Judge, Puducherry, P. Dhanapal and President of PBA S.Mouttouvel spoke.