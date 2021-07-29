Junior assistant held on graft charges

He demanded ₹22,800 for purchasing 656 paddy bags of complainant

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a junior assistant attached to a paddy Direct Procurement Centre (DPC) at Thirunavalur in the district on graft charges.

According to DVAC sources, a complaint was received alleging that A. Gunasekaran attached to the office of the Regional Manager of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in Villupuram and on deputation at the paddy Direct Procurement Centre had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹22,800 for purchasing 656 paddy bags belonging to the complainant. A trap was laid and Gunasekaran was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe. A case has been registered.