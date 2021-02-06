Jump in new cases as 50 persons test positive

Two more deaths in the Union Territory raise toll to 654

The Union Territory saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases, with 50 persons testing positive in the last 24 hours on Friday while two more deaths raised the toll to 654.

Both deaths occurred in the capital where a 35-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus-triggered complications at the IGMCRI.

With this, the cumulative toll in the capital stood at 534, followed by Karaikal (65), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).

After averaging about 20 to 25 new cases per day for over a month, the number of persons who tested positive virtually doubled in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry logged 29 of the new cases, Mahe 14 and Karaikal seven. Yanam did not report any new cases.

Active cases cross 300

The test positivity rate was 2.37%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 97.53%. The active cases also crossed 300 for the first time in a long while.

After 27 patients recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 314.

Of this, 128 were in hospitals and 186 in home isolation.

The Health Department has to date carried out an estimated 5.86 lakh tests, with about 5.42 lakh samples returning negative results.

Cuddalore district reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 24,978.

While 24,629 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 43.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,199.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Friday.