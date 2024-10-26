Judiciary has played a key role in ‘shaping and reshaping’ Indian society: Puducherry L-G

Highlighting the role of the judiciary in “shaping and reshaping” Indian society through its landmark judgments, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Saturday (October 26, 2024) said the third pillar of democracy has played a vital role in building a strong nation and in making India a progressive and inclusive country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the South India Conference (Puducherry) of the All India Advocate’s Federation in the Union Territory, the L-G said the judiciary is the cornerstone of India’s democracy.

“It is a guardian of constitutional values and a defender of the rights and freedom enshrined in our Constitution. The judiciary ensures Rule of Law and protects the rights of every citizen, regardless of their status, wealth, or influence. This is not a small task as it operates in one of the world’s most diverse nations, with a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, countless languages, religions, and cultures,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further pointing out the contribution of the judiciary, he said the courts act as a check on the powers of the legislative and executive branches. Any overreach or misuse of power, by either of the branches, was corrected to maintain a balance for the healthy sustenance of democracy.

“Through landmark judgments that address issues such as gender equality, environmental protection, and social justice, the judiciary has shaped and reshaped the Indian society. Through these judgments, our judiciary has provided a vision of a progressive and inclusive India, ensuring that justice is accessible to all citizens regardless of their socio-economic background,” Mr Kailashnathan said.

For the judiciary to function effectively, the country needed dedicated and skilled advocates. The advocates have a specified role to cater to the requirements of their clients. But lawyers also have a wider role to play in nation-building. The advocates must champion for the causes to uphold human rights, promote transparency, and reinforce accountability, he said.

“Every case you take, every argument you make, and every piece of advice you offer can influence the direction of our society. By upholding integrity, fairness, and diligence, you promote faith in our democratic institutions. Through your commitment to justice, you contribute to the social and moral fabric of India,” the L-G said.

He said the legal profession has attained a different magnitude. Many bright students are now opting to join law colleges as the profession offers a wide spectrum of opportunities for young people to flourish, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.