Judicial probe sought into undertrial’s death in Puducherry

The Federation for People’s Rights (FPR) has urged the Puducherry government to order a judicial probe into the death of an undertrial at the Central Prison complex at Kalapet.

In a statement, G. Sugumaran, secretary of FPR said the victim, Ashok Kumar, 42 was arrested by the Karaikal police in a land grabbing case on August 14 and lodged at the Central Prison. According to Mr. Sugumaran, the undertrial complained of chest pain and was pronounced dead after he was taken to a private hospital. The Kalapet police have booked a case under Section 176 of CrPC and a Magisterial enquiry into the death is underway.

Mr. Sugumaran said that the amicus curiae appointed by the Madras High Court to submit a report on the Prison complex had recommended the appointment of doctors round-the-clock. However, the Prison Department authorities have failed to take any steps to implement the recommendation, he alleged.

FPR said the undertrial died due to negligence by the prison officials in getting him treated immediately. Hence, the government and senior officials of the Prison Department should own moral responsibility for Ashok Kumar’s death.

The government should pay the bereaved family a compensation of ₹25 lakh and provide a job to his wife. The government should suspend the errant prison officials responsible for the death of the undertrial and order a judicial probe into his death, Mr. Sugumaran added.