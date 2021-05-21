Journalist succumbs to COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY

21 May 2021 03:00 IST

A 43-year-old reporter with a vernacular newspaper succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

L. Ramesh, a resident of Saminathapillai Street in Muthaliyarpet, died while undergoing treatment for novel coronavirus at JIPMER. He was the U.T. correspondent for Maalai Tamizhagam. He is survived by his wife.

He is the second reporter to succumb to the virus in the Union Territory.

