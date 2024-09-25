ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist Abdul Rehman passes away

Published - September 25, 2024 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalist A. Abdul Rehman, who was employed with Tamil News channel Puthiya Thalaimurai for almost 14 years, died after a brief illness. 

Mr. Rehman, 54, was undergoing treatment for cancer at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research here. He collapsed at his home in Karaikal on Tuesday night. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Lt Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, former Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ministers and leaders of various political parties expressed their condolences. 

