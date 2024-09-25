GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Journalist Abdul Rehman passes away

Published - September 25, 2024 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalist A. Abdul Rehman, who was employed with Tamil News channel Puthiya Thalaimurai for almost 14 years, died after a brief illness. 

Mr. Rehman, 54, was undergoing treatment for cancer at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research here. He collapsed at his home in Karaikal on Tuesday night. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Lt Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, former Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ministers and leaders of various political parties expressed their condolences. 

Published - September 25, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.