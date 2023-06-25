Joint patrolling between Puducherry and T.N. police mooted

June 25, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An inter-state border coordination meeting of the police officers from the Union Territory of Puducherry and Cuddalore district police from neighbouring Tamil Nadu was held at Puducherry on Saturday, June 24, 2023 to discuss various issues related to law and order.

The joint meeting was chaired by Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram and Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Puducherry, Narra Chaitanya.

According to a press release, the officers discussed the exchange of information on criminals operating at the inter-state borders, steps to be initiated to prevent crimes, intelligence sharing, and ways to check cross-border smuggling of illicit arrack, ganja, and other contrabands.

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements to be made during the visit of VIPs and joint patrolling by personnel from both States at the border. Making monthly meetings between personnel of the law enforcement authorities was one of the ideas mooted during the gathering.

According to a senior police officer, such meetings would help familiarise personnel about issues faced by their counterparts, facilitiate exchange of information and help in taking action against organised criminals.

Senior police officers from Puducherry and Cuddalore attended the meeting.

