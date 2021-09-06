Will take a joint decision on RS nominee of NDA: BJP in-charge

Puducherry

06 September 2021 14:12 IST

The nominee of National Democratic Alliance for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the Union Territory will be decided jointly by the alliance party leaders, BJP in-charge for UT Nirmal Kumar Surana has said.

“The National Democratic Alliance has got a comfortable majority in the Assembly. Nobody else will have any say on the seat and the candidate will be from NDA,” he told The Hindu over phone.

Mr.Surana, who wound up his two-day trip to UT on Sunday, said his visit was purely on organisational matters and had nothing to do with the RS elections.

When asked about NDA-constituent All India N.R. Congress also being reportedly interested in the seat, the BJP leader said “we will sit together and decide after the notification is issued.”

The term of present Rajya Sabha member N. Gokulakrishnan comes to an end in October. The notification kick-starting the process to elect the next member representing UT in the Upper House is expected soon, said a senior official associated with election work.

Addressing a question on the local body polls, Mr.Surana said the party wanted the Election Department to conduct the polls as directed by the Supreme Court.

It might be recalled that party legislators, such as A. John Kumar, while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Lt. Governor’s address had sought postponement of the polls. Mr.Kumar had urged the State Election Commission to rectify the “mistakes” in the delimitation exercise. Mr.Surana said the party had already started the work to select candidates for Municipalities and Panchayats. The work to identify the candidates had commenced much before, he added.

When asked whether the alliance would continue for the local body polls, he said “since we are in government together, we naturally think of an alliance.” Mr.Surana said the local unit had arranged a month-long programme, starting September 17, to mark birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.