GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joint Action Committee of society-run colleges urges Puducherry Govt. to extend National Pension System to all staff

Published - September 09, 2024 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Action Committee of teaching and non-teaching staff of society-run colleges in the Union Territory have urged the Puducherry government to extend the implementation of the National Pension System (NPS) to society-run colleges.

According to D. Ramkumar, president of Puducherry Government Society College Staff (Teaching and non-Teaching) Joint Action Committee, though the territorial government had taken a policy decision to implement the NPS for government servants and the employees of some autonomous bodies, it had not been extended to any of the society-run colleges.

“Irrespective of their date of joining service, after April 1, 2000, all employees are covered only under Contributory Provident Fund, which is contrary to the decision of the Puducherry Government,” he said.

He further said the Union government had announced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which guarantees 50% of pay as pension but only those employees who were covered under NPS could opt for UPS.

The committee have urged the Puducherry government to extend the NPS to society-run colleges on the lines of Municipalities and Commune Panchayats.

The government should also provide an option for migrating from CPF to NPS for employees who were appointed before January 1, 2004, Mr. Ramkumar added.

Published - September 09, 2024 10:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.