Joint Action Committee of society-run colleges urges Puducherry Govt. to extend National Pension System to all staff

The Joint Action Committee of teaching and non-teaching staff of society-run colleges in the Union Territory have urged the Puducherry government to extend the implementation of the National Pension System (NPS) to society-run colleges.

According to D. Ramkumar, president of Puducherry Government Society College Staff (Teaching and non-Teaching) Joint Action Committee, though the territorial government had taken a policy decision to implement the NPS for government servants and the employees of some autonomous bodies, it had not been extended to any of the society-run colleges.

“Irrespective of their date of joining service, after April 1, 2000, all employees are covered only under Contributory Provident Fund, which is contrary to the decision of the Puducherry Government,” he said.

He further said the Union government had announced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which guarantees 50% of pay as pension but only those employees who were covered under NPS could opt for UPS.

The committee have urged the Puducherry government to extend the NPS to society-run colleges on the lines of Municipalities and Commune Panchayats.

The government should also provide an option for migrating from CPF to NPS for employees who were appointed before January 1, 2004, Mr. Ramkumar added.