Joint Action Committee of Puducherry Government Society Colleges wants results declared at the earliest

July 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teaching and non-teaching staff of Puducherry Government Society Colleges has urged the territorial government to direct Pondicherry University to declare the results of the semester exams of current academic year at the earliest in the interest of the student community.

In a statement, D. Ramkumar, president of the Pondicherry Society for Higher Education (PONSHE) said normally semester exams in all higher educational institutions would be conducted during April and May and the results declared in June. This was to enable aspirants to enroll for postgraduate programmes anywhere in the country.

However, this schedule was disturbed in the wake of the pandemic over the last few years.

Though several universities have reverted to the original schedule of holding exams in April and May, the exams at Pondicherry University are scheduled only from July 20. For 2021-22, the results of semester exams were declared only in September. As a result, many students had to forego their admission to other universities due to delayed results.

“Pondicherry University has announced the schedule for its final semester exams beginning on July 20 while the results are expected only during October. Due to the delayed declaration of results, students aspiring for postgraduate studies at institutions outside Puducherry are forced to lose one year to enable them to apply for the courses,” Mr. Ramkumar said.

The Puducherry Government should immediately intervene and direct Pondicherry University to declare the results of the current academic year at the earliest keeping in view the larger interest of the student community, he added.

